Dalit woman’s hubby arrested on rape charges

‘Illicit relation cause of brawl between the women’

Udaipur : The Chittorgarh police has arrested Dalla Meghwal, husband of the Dalit woman Sosar Bai who was stripped and thrashed by a mother-son duo on January 28 in Alod village of Dungla block of the district. The accused woman Chandi Bai Teli wife of Lal, had filed a cross complaint against Dalla and Sosar Bai on February 1 and leveled sexual abuse and rape charges against the couple. The police had also arrested Chandi Bai and her son Kishan Singh for abuse and assault of Sosar Bai.

“We have arrested three persons on February 2nd and 3rd in connection with both the cases and sent them to judicial custody. The mother son duo have been released on bail by the court. In the investigation, it was known that Illicit relation between Chandi Bai and Dalla Meghwal had been the reason of animosity between the women who often engaged in verbal spats which led to the assault incident” Ashish Kumar, the investigation officer and DSP Badi Sadri told Udaipur Kiran.

Meanwhile, Sosar Bai’s son Bherulal has put up an application at the District Legal Service Authority seeking judicial intervention in the case. Bherulal said police delayed the arrest of the perpetrators intentionally giving them time to file a false case against his father. He also said that police didnt register his complaint on time on the pretext of not having the caste certificate. However, the IO said the caste certificate is only a formality now since the case has been registered under the provisions of the SC&ST Act(Prevention of Atrocities) and the accused too have been arrested accordingly after their crime was found proved.

Sosar Bai was thrashed and stripped by Chandi Bai and her son on January 28 at Alod village. According to police sources, the two women frequently clashed with each other because Chandi Bai and Dalla Meghwal had extra marital affairs which was opposed by Sosar Bai. Reportedly, Dalla was in approval of Chandi Bai’s plan to thrash his wife but when the couple’s son complained the matter to the police, things went out of his hands. Chandi Bai in return filed a case under sections 376, 323, 506 and 34 of the IPC alleging rape charges and threats to viral her nude pictures.

