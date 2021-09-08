Crysta IVF launches center in Udaipur; aims to make IVF treatment accessible to all

Udaipur : Delhi based Crysta IVF, one of India’s most trusted fertility chains, co- founded by Harshita Jain and Dheeraj Jain in 2019 together with healthcare institutional investors announced the launch of their new center in Udaipur. With the launch of this facility in the city, Crysta IVF aims to make fertility treatments accessible to everyone irrespective of the region or state.

The center in Udaipur is guided by Dr. Archana Jain who has extensive experience in infertility related treatments. Equipped with world-class treatments to help couples start their families, the Udaipur centre hosts various treatments such as IVF, IUI, Embryology and Surrogacy, which are effective and affordable. The cost of IVF treatment varies for each fertility case depending on various factors such as Amount of Stimulation required, Egg Donor, Age, freezing of eggs or sperms, Usage of advanced fertility treatment such as laser assisted hatching, ICSI, Tesa etc. The Center at Udaipur is well-equipped with advanced technology to cure different types of infertility problems.

Commenting on the new launch, Harshita Jain, Co- Founder, Crysta IVF, said “The mission of Crysta IVF is to provide affordable and best in class treatment to couples seeking infertility treatments. With the launch of the center at Udaipur, we hope to make fertility treatments accessible and affordable to all. Our team of highly qualified doctors have delivered 85 percent treatment success rate across 30+ centers in India. We aim to deliver fertility treatments without compromising on quality, patient safety and security and are confident that this new center will prove to be a ray of hope for couples in the city seeking parenthood.”

The newly launched center in Udaipur is part of the company’s ambition of launching 12 new centers in the next 9 months with a vision to become one of the leading infertility treatment providers having its presence in 100 cities across the country within a span two years.

Please share this news







