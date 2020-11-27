Community boycott- 200 voters from Chittorgarh village refrain from voting

Udaipur : Some 200 villagers of Chhota Kheda revenue village under Begu block of Chittorgarh district, refrained from exercising their voting rights for the second consecutive elections. Earlier these people boycotted the gram panchayat polls and this time did not cast votes for electing the Zila Parishad member from the area.

The villagers said the village earlier fell under the Motipura Gram Panchayat which was included in some other panchayat later after limitations. The new panchayat is 11 kilometers from the village and with the polling booth at such distance, none of the people from Chhota Kheda showed up to the center to cast their votes. Villagers said that their area fell under ward number 11 which has more than 200 voters and in past year the entire village boycotted two elections that took place.

Despite their protests and reminders, neither the administration or the representatives were mindful and sensitive enough to offer a solution. People said the distance caused problems inthe day to day working as they have to travel 11 kilometers away to the panchayat headquarters for petty official works. None from the village even filed nominations for the ward panch seat here and hence the post is lying vacant. When asked for a quote, polling booth returning officer Prakash Jatolia said none from Chhota Kheda village turned up to cast their votes, however, he said he didnot knew the reason for the zero turnout.