Leopard which knew tactic to avert trap, fall in special cage

Udaipur : After forty days of an incident where a leopard had mauled to death a woman in Kewde-ki-Naal area under Savina police station limits, the forest department managed to trap it on Friday. According to the forest officials, the leopard had been visiting the cages frequently and despite getting inside, the animal managed to come out safely of the cage without being trapped. Understanding his tactics to avert the trap, the forest officials made alterations to the cages and applied new mechanism through which the leopard was finally caught.

DFO Ajay Chittora told Udaipur Kiran that the leopard had mauled a 36 year old woman on October 15 when the lady had gone inside the jungle to collect grass for making broom. Many cages were installed in the area and forest officials were keeping watch on the wild cat through cameras fitted in strategic locations.

“We found that the leopard entered few cages but everytime he was careful enough not to hit the front door that would eventually cause the falling of the back door. Perhaps this leopard had fallen in a similar cage earlier and hence remembered the technique ” Chittora said. The department made special cages with some alternation based on weight mechanism so that the leopard need not hit the front door but as soon as his weight falls inside a particular part of the cage, the backdoor would drop automatically.