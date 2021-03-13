Colgate partners with SevaMandir to launch ‘Financial & Digital Literacy’ initiative in Rajasthan

Udaipur : Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, the market leader in oral care in the country, in partnership with Udaipur-based NGO SevaMandir, launched a Digital and Financial Literacy program at the Kaya Village Training and Learning Center in Udaipur district on International Women’s Day. 50 women from the rural and tribal communities, a part of the project that addresses the need to bring digital and financial awareness among women in Udaipur and Rajsamand districts, attended the launch celebrations, and around 250 women from the community joined in virtually from the field.

Under the 5-year initiative, a cadre of 100 women called Digital Smile Sakhis have been trained and onboarded to reach out to 50,000 tribal, rural, and urban less privileged women in remote villages and urban settlements through meetings and campaigns. The Sakhis will help the women in learning mobile banking, operating bank accounts, and using insurance and social support schemes through online modes to build inclusiveness and financial resilience. The sessions will also include innovative methods of teaching and interactive learning to make it a fun learning process.

The program will help in enabling the women to make informed financial decisions and in improving their financial management and entrepreneurial skills. Additionally, the initiative will also create awareness among tribal and low-income women on banking and non-banking frauds.

Colgate’s association with SevaMandir over the years has also supported programs in various domains such as education for children, women empowerment through livelihoods, and support through a water augmentation program for the communities in the tribal and rural villages around Udaipur, Rajasthan.

In line with the brand philosophy of ‘Everyone deserves a future they can smile about’, Colgate through its ‘Keep India Smiling’ Mission is committed to providing foundational support to over 20 million people every year, to create a meaningful impact in the lives of people.

