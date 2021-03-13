HDFC Bank to bear cost of COVID-19 vaccination for employees

Udaipur : HDFC Bank today announced it will sponsor the inoculation of over 1 lakh employees of the Bank and their immediate family members against coronavirus. The bank will reimburse vaccination cost for the two mandated doses.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Vinay Razdan, Group Head – HR, HDFC Bank said, “We have followed all government mandated guidelines to ensure a safe working environment for our employees and customers at our offices and bank branches. Our employees have shown exemplary perseverance, professionalism and dedication to serve millions of customers. Covering the cost of vaccination for our employees and their dependent family members is a small gesture from the organisation to express our gratitude to our employees.”

Ms. Ashima Bhat, Group Head, HDFC Bank said, “For us, our employees are like the front-line workers, who ensured that an essential service like banking was available for customers even during the lockdown. And we are thankful to them for their dedication. For their health and safety, we are ensuring that our employees and their dependent family members are inoculated and protected from Covid19.”

HDFC Bank took several measures to ensure well-being of employees during the lockdown, through tie-ups with leading healthcare providers and medical practitioners. Apart from maintaining stringent safety protocols at branches and offices, the Bank also worked in ensuring psychological wellbeing of its employees and their family members through various online initiatives.

Please share this news







