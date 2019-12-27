Celebrate this holiday season with TECNO Spark Power, Camon 12 Air & Spark Go

Udaipur : TECNO, the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION India, has set the market ablaze with new range of affordable smartphones all priced between INR 5K to 10K. SPARK series followed by the launch of CAMON 12 Air are the latest offerings by the brand targeted at the first-time smartphone buyers, feature phone to smartphone upgraders and for consumers who are looking for premium specifications at pocket friendly price.

If you have a budget under INR 10K and are looking for smartphones with Bigger screen & vibrant display, contemporary design, advance AI camera and long lasting battery then your search ends with TECNO offering multiple choices at every price-point under INR 10K.

With data revolution and digital content platforms sprouting to provide online streaming and video on demand has led to personal screen time on the rise amongst the millennials. There is a dire need for multimedia device with best in class features in the budget segment. Understanding this consumer need, TECNO’s affordable range of smartphones sports best in class features including bigger screen, Dot-in display, exceptional camera with AI capabilities and bigger battery amongst other features at an attractive price point that is only available at flagship prices in other brands.

BEST SMARTPHONES UNDER INR 9,000 WITH MASSIVE BATTERY

Tecno Spark Power:

Priced at INR 8,499, Spark Power is a game-changer in the sub-9k category owing to its segment-first 6000 mAh battery – a monster that can make the phone last up to five days giving users 29 hours of video playback, 35 hours of calling, 17 hours of gaming or 200 hours of music – all in a single charge! Additionally, it has a brilliant 6.35-inch HD+ dot notch display with AMOLED Screen. The ‘category defining’ 6000 mAh battery of TECNO Spark Power with AI power saving & safe charging addresses the most important need of the category consumers — enjoy uninterrupted entertainment on the go.

SMARTPHONES UNDER 10K WITH ‘DOT-IN DISPLAY’

TECNO CAMON 12 Air:

The newly launched phone has a 6.55-inch HD+ display, AI triple rear camera (16MP+ 2MP+ 5MP), 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage and 4000mAh battery available for purchase at just INR. 9,999. A power-packed performer, the phone is powered by the Helio P22 Octa-core system-on-chip, mated with 4GB RAM & 64GB ROM and 256GB expandable storage handles everyday operations and heavy-duty tasks with ease. Moreover, the phone is secured with advanced face unlock 2.0 and superfast anti-oil fingerprint sensor which unlocks the phone in just 0.27 seconds.

All new TECNO portfolio is available across 35,000+ offline retail stores. Extending more power in the hands of consumers, all TECNO smartphones come with a unique promise of “111” under which the brand offers 1-time screen replacement in six months, 100 days’ free replacement, and 1-month extended warranty over 12 months on all the devices.

BEST BUDGET SMARTPHONES UNDER 6K

TECNO SPARK GO:

Priced at INR 5499, TECNO SPARK Go has been the best-selling device and is a game-changer as it comes with ‘segment-first’ 6.1” HD+ dot notch display. The device comes with a unique AI Read mode that automatically adjusts the screen brightness and colors while reading to provide extreme comfort to your eyes and an ease of reading like never-before. It sports front flash in 5 MP AI selfie and 8MP AI rear camera with dual flash light. The phone is available in the capacity of 2GB + 16 GB storage and 3000mAh battery with safe charging.