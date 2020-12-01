Bharti Airtel rings loudly after its Africa arm partners with Nokia to deploy 5G network in Kenya

Bharti Airtel’s Africa arm has partnered with Nokia to modernise network in Nairobi with high-speed 4G, and deploy 5G-ready equipment. The deployment of 5G-ready network started in June and will cover hundreds of sites. It will include upgrading existing 2G, 3G and 4G radio access network (RAN) coverage in urban, semi-urban, highways, tourist spots and central business districts in Nairobi and the rest of Kenya.

Nokia’s network infrastructure will also offer Airtel Kenya the option to smoothly transition to 5G when necessary. The upgraded network will deliver enhanced connectivity to customers of Airtel Kenya and access to new, high-speed data services. Under the contract, Nokia is supplying Airtel Kenya telecom gears for both indoor and outdoor coverage, including base stations and radio access products.

Bharti Airtel is a leading integrated telecommunications company with operations across Asia and Africa.