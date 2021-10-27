Anniversary of the formation of Azad Hind Government by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose celebrated

As part of Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, events have been organized in the run up to and on 21st October in India and South East Asia to commemorate theAnniversary of the formation of Azad Hind Government by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Bringing to life the whole of government approach, Ministry of Culture spearheaded the organization of an integrated program calendar across regions and geographies with participation from various Ministries, States and Union Territories of India.

The commemorative programs saw participation from INA veterans, school students, local communities and others making a true embodiment of the idea of Jan Bhagidari.

