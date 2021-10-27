Wednesday , October 27 2021

100.59 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

With the administration of 61,27,277 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed 100 Cr mark to reach 100.59 Cr (1,00,59,04,580) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.  This has been achieved through 99,59,884 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

 

HCWs

 1st Dose 1,03,77,821
2nd Dose 91,18,567
 

FLWs

 1st Dose 1,83,68,689
2nd Dose 1,56,36,899
 

Age Group 18-44 years

 1st Dose 40,22,21,442
2nd Dose 11,99,53,006
 

Age Group 45-59 years

 1st Dose 17,06,81,028
2nd Dose 8,90,38,061
 

Over 60 years

 1st Dose 10,74,03,593
2nd Dose 6,27,71,243
Total 1,00,59,04,580

 

The recovery of 18,641 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,35,14,449.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.16%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 117 consecutive days now.

15,786 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Please share this news
<div id="taboola-below-article-thumbnails"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
  window._taboola = window._taboola || [];
  _taboola.push({
    mode: 'thumbnails-a',
    container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails',
    placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails',
    target_type: 'mix'
  });
</script>
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved