100.59 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

With the administration of 61,27,277 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed 100 Cr mark to reach 100.59 Cr (1,00,59,04,580) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 99,59,884 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,77,821 2nd Dose 91,18,567 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,68,689 2nd Dose 1,56,36,899 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 40,22,21,442 2nd Dose 11,99,53,006 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,06,81,028 2nd Dose 8,90,38,061 Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,74,03,593 2nd Dose 6,27,71,243 Total 1,00,59,04,580

The recovery of 18,641 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,35,14,449.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.16%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 117 consecutive days now.

15,786 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

