Amber Enterprises rises on getting nod for White Goods under PLI scheme

Amber Enterprises India and its subsidiary IL JIN Electronics India (IL JIN) have received approval from Ministry of Commerce & Industry under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for White Goods (Air Conditioners). The production linked incentive scheme approved by the government would help provide a level playing field to domestic players and create an enabling environment for the industry to compete globally.

Amber Enterprises India is a prominent solution provider for Air conditioner OEM/ODM Industry in India.