Amazing Offers At Al Ain Zoo For More Than 60 Government And Private Organizations

AL AIN : In line with its ongoing efforts to support partnerships across all sectors, Al Ain Zoo launched amazing offers targeting staff of more than 60 government organizations and private companies, including special discounts and offers on zoo entry tickets, Al Ain Safari, as well as Ahlan Special Service.

Mubarak Humaid Al Mansouri, Manager Commercial Operation at Al Ain Zoo, said: “These offers come in line with many of the zoo’s initiatives to boost joint cooperation with government and private organizations, benefit staff and their families, and to highlight environmental tourism, in addition to supporting tourism development in Abu Dhabi.

“Guests can enjoy the wide range of experiences at Al Ain Zoo, including various exhibits and Al Ain African Safari, as well as the Ahlan Special Service, which allows guests to enjoy the experiences and tours comfortably. These offers also allows partners to enjoy dedicated workshops and sessions.”

Homat Al Watan, Esaad, Shaheen, and Faza’a card holders can enjoy 35 percent discounts, while other organizations will receive a 30 percent discount for one renewable year.

Home to one of the world’s largest biodiverse animal population, 60 locally and internationally endangered species, and with 4,050 animals spread across 900 hectares, Al Ain Zoo offers guests a host of unique and exciting experiences, while at the same time adopting best international practices in animal conservation, becoming an international standard in nature protection and wildlife conservation, while also supporting more than 13 breeding programmes for endangered animals in their natural habitats.

Al Ain Zoo also offers more than 20 interactive experiences for guests of all ages to highlight the importance of biodiversity throughout the various exhibits, as well as Al Ain African Safari and Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre, which was the first sustainable building in the UAE, and awarded a five pearls rating by Abu Dhabi Urban planning council, as well as a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Award (LEED), by the green building certification program in the USA.

Please share this news







