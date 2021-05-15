According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

(Friday 14 May 2021, Time of Issue: 0800 hours IST Based on 0530 hours IST Observations)

All India Weather Inference (MORNING)

The well-Marked low-pressure area over Lakshadweep Area & Adjoining southeast Arabian sea persists. Associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid tropospheric levels, It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over the same region during next 12 hours and intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to intensify further and move north northwestwards towards Gujarat & adjoining Pakistan coasts. It is likely to reach near Gujarat coast around 18th May evening.

The Western Disturbance as a trough in mid & upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level roughly along longitude 75°E to the north of latitude 30°N persists.

The cyclonic circulation over southeast Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.

The North South trough/wind discontinuity from the above cyclonic circulation over southeast Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood to south Tamilnadu across Vidarbha, Telangana and Rayalaseema at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.

The East West trough from the cyclonic circulation over southeast Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood to Assam across Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.

The cyclonic circulation over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh & neighbourhood extending persists. Up to 0.9 km above mean sea level

The cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan & neighbourhood extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level persists.

