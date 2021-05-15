Serving doctors put up black ribbon protest in Udaipur

Udaipur : Serving doctors in Udaipur worked throughout the day wearing black arm bands on Friday to protest against the alleged indecent behaviour of Zila Parishad CEO Manju a day ago. The CEO reportedly misbehaved with a block medical officer Dr Suresh Mandawariya in a meeting at the Zila Parishad hall on Thursday when the doctor raised concern over refill of oxygen cylinders .

State secretary of All Rajasthan Serving Doctors Association Dr Shankar Bamniya said that the CEO was rude and misbehaved with the medical officer and even said that she would throw him out of the hall. The members of the association said that at a time when medical practitioners have been working non stop to serve the suffering people during the pandemic, such treatment by the beaurocracy is depressing.

Bamniya said that a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister has been given to the Collector seeking disciplinary action against the IAS officer. ” The members protested against the incident by wearing black armbands throughout the day. We will wait till Sunday and if no action is taken , we will boycott work from Monday onwards” Bamaniya said.

Meanwhile speaking on the issue, CEO Dr Manju said it was a trivial that has been turned into a big issue unnecessarily. “I am a gynecologist myself and here we are all working as a team to fight the pandemic. This is not the time to fight with each other. How and why should i misbehave with my team, the allegations are false and baseless” Manju said. She also said that some people were distracting the discussion and raised irrelevant question about oxygen cylinder refill which is already going on systematically in the blocks. The real issue was about planning for pregnant women and dealing their emergency situation.

