India’s Cumulative Recoveries exceed 2 Crore

In a significant development, India’s cumulative recoveries has surpassed 2 Crore (2,00,79,599) today. The National Recovery Rate is 83.50%.
3,44,776 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. It outnumbers India’s Daily New COVID cases for the third time in the last four days.
Ten states account for 71.16% of the new recoveries.
The graph below depicts the Daily Recoveries in the last 14 days.
India’s total Active Caseload has decreased to 37,04,893 today. It now comprises 15.41% of the country’s total Positive Cases.
A net decline of 5,632 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.
12 States cumulatively account for 79.7% of India’s total Active Cases.
Government of India continues to expeditiously allocate and deliver global aid to States/UTs through a “Whole of Government” approach.Cumulatively, 9,294 Oxygen Concentrators; 11,835 Oxygen Cylinders; 19 Oxygen Generation Plants; 6,439 ventilators/Bi PAP and nearly 4.22 L Remdesivir vials delivered/ dispatched through road and air, so far.
On the other hand, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country is steadily nearing 18 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.
A total of 17,92,98,584 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,02,435sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 96,18,127 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 66,04,549 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,43,22,390 FLWs (1stdose), 81,16,153 FLWs (2nddose), 39,26,334 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1stdose), 5,66,09,783 (1stdose) and 85,39,763 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,42,42,792 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,73,18,693 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.