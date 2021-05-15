India’s Cumulative Recoveries exceed 2 Crore

In a significant development, India’s cumulative recoveries has surpassed 2 Crore (2,00,79,599) today. The National Recovery Rate is 83.50%.

3,44,776 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. It outnumbers India’s Daily New COVID cases for the third time in the last four days.

Ten states account for 71.16% of the new recoveries.

The graph below depicts the Daily Recoveries in the last 14 days.

India’s total Active Caseload has decreased to 37,04,893 today. It now comprises 15.41% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

A net decline of 5,632 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

12 States cumulatively account for 79.7% of India’s total Active Cases.

Government of India continues to expeditiously allocate and deliver global aid to States/UTs through a “Whole of Government” approach.Cumulatively, 9,294 Oxygen Concentrators; 11,835 Oxygen Cylinders; 19 Oxygen Generation Plants; 6,439 ventilators/Bi PAP and nearly 4.22 L Remdesivir vials delivered/ dispatched through road and air, so far.

On the other hand, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country is steadily nearing 18 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.

A total of 17,92,98,584 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,02,435sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 96,18,127 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 66,04,549 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,43,22,390 FLWs (1stdose), 81,16,153 FLWs (2nddose), 39,26,334 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1stdose), 5,66,09,783 (1stdose) and 85,39,763 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,42,42,792 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,73,18,693 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.

Please share this news







