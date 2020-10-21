All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural and Rural Labourers – September, 2020 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of September, 2020 increased by 11 points and 10 points to stand at 1037 (One thousand and thirty seven) and 1043 (One thousand and forty three) points respectively. The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food, with (+) 9.20 points and (+) 8.95 points respectively mainly due to rise in prices of arhar dal, masur dal, ground nut oil, mustard oil, vegetables and fruits etc.

The rise in index varied from State to State. In case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 23 points in 20 States. Tamil Nadu State with 1234 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh State with 816 points stood at the bottom.

In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 2 to 20 points in 20 States. Tamil Nadu State with 1218 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh State with 863 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers was experienced by Himachal Pradesh State (+23 points) and for Rural Labourers, it was experienced by Jammu & Kashmir State (+20 points) mainly due to rise in the prices of wheat-atta, pulses, mustard-oil, milk, onion, chillies-dry, garlic, ginger, barber charges, bus fare, vegetables and fruits etc.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL decreased to 6.25% and 6.10% in September, 2020 from 6.32% and 6.28% respectively in August, 2020. Inflation based on food index of CPI-AL and CPI-RL is at (+) 7.65% & (+) 7.61% respectively in September, 2020.

All-India Consumer Price Index Number (General & Group-wise)

Group Agricultural Labourers Rural Labourers August,2020 Sept.,2020 August,2020 Sept.,2020 General Index 1026 1037 1033 1043 Food 986 999 991 1004 Pan, Supari, etc. 1688 1694 1700 1706 Fuel & Light 1087 1090 1082 1085 Clothing, Bedding &Footwear 1009 1012 1033 1033 Miscellaneous 1035 1043 1040 1047

Speaking about the latest index, Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment said, “The easing of inflation successively for eight months will definitely improve income of millions of workers in rural areas by putting lesser burden on their daily budgetary requirement.

DPS Negi, Director General of Labour Bureau while releasing the index said “Appreciated the efforts put in by the officers in collecting, compiling and disseminating price index despite of the unfavorable situation prevailing in the country owing to COVID-19 pandemic.”

The CPI – AL and RL for the month of October, 2020 will be released on 20th November, 2020.