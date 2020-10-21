Union Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar unveils preparation framework for Block and District development plans | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The preparation framework for Block and District development plans was unveiled today through video conference by the Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj and Food Processing Industries Narendra Singh Tomar. This framework is a step-by-step guide for Block and District Panchayats to formulate plans and will assist planners, concerned stakeholders at appropriate level.

Tomar expressed hope that this framework will definitely promote inclusive development at the block and district levels by focusing on locally available resources, local people’s aspirations and priority areas. The framework will serve as an important tool for all resource persons, stakeholders associated with decentralized planning in intermediate / block and district panchayats and will play an important role in transforming rural India by providing accelerated, participatory and inclusive growth.

State/UT representatives including Principal Secretary, Secretary, Director, Panchayati Raj Departments of all states / UTs, Directors of SIRDs and representatives of NIRDPR participated in the videoconference.

The 73rd amendment to the Constitution of India formalized the three-tier Panchayati Raj system, (i) Gram Panchayat at village level, (ii) intermediate Panchayat at Block 7a / taluka / mandapal level and (iii) District Panchayat at district level.The grants of the 15th Finance Commission are also being distributed to Intermediate and District Panchayats from 2020-21. A total of Rs 60750 crore is to be distributed to the Panchayats in the year 2020-21. Out of which Rs 45774.20 crore is for Gram Panchayats, Rs 8750.95 crore for intermediate Panchayats and Rs 6224.85 crore for District Panchayats. These institutions need to be assisted to in formulation of comprehensive Block Development and District Development Plans for rural areas.

Keeping this in mind, a detailed framework for planning for intermediate / block and district Panchayats has been prepared by a committee constituted by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India, headed by Dr. Bala Prasad Former Special Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj. The committee consists of representatives of the respective associate ministries, representatives of NIRDPR, SIRD, KILA, subject matter experts, representatives of state governments, elected representatives of district and block panchayats.

While preparing this framework, the committee discussed various aspects of the scheme at the upper levels of the Panchayats and interacted extensively with the stakeholders involved in the process.Detailed analysis of the process of preparation of plans, role of state governments and other agencies, convergence at various levels and scope of collective action will not only help in understanding between the agencies involved, but also the conditions of human planning enabling the lives of the people concerned also to improve.