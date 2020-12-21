Air India Recruitment 2020: Apply Now

AI Airport Services Limited (formerly known as Air India Air Transport Services Limited) invites applications from Indian Nationals (Male & Female) who meet with the requirements stipulated herein for the following posts on a Fixed Term Contract basis which may be renewed subject to their performance and the requirements of the AI Airport Services Limited, to fill in the existing vacancies as shown below and to maintain a wait-list for vacancies arising in future.

The number of vacancies are indicative and reservation will be as per the Presidential Directives. The actual reservation of vacancies would depend upon the prevailing strength at the time of appointment.

Posts Details Below:

Total no of Posts : 13

Last Date : 28-12-2020

Name of the Posts: