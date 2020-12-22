Stay in contact with students to help in online learning, says Prin Secy

Udaipur : In a meeting with the education officers of all the districts in Udaipur division, Aparna Arora, Principal Secretary, School Education directed the authorities to remain in close contact with the students and keep them updated of the assessment process as well as curtailment in the syllabus. The review meeting which was held here in the conference hall of the SIERT, on Monday, was attended by District Education Officers from Udaipur,

Banswara, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand and Pratapgarh. Arora said due to COVID-19, the schools have not been opened yet and students are soley dependent on the online teaching techniques. It may be a grave problem for students living in remote and distant areas with poor or no internet connectivity zones. The principal secretary directed the authorities to ask the teachers to remain in close contact with students in their respective area by visiting their homes and posting updates timely through social media.

She also said the Shala Darpan portal consist of updated resource material for the students and hence the e-material should reach to the maximum number. Arora further said teachers and head masters should be encouraged to devise easy techniques of learning so that students find it easy and adaptable. Praising an initiative of erstwhile Dungarpur collector PC Kishan in preparing a book ‘Vagad Bandhu’ , Arora said the book aimed at teaching English language to the rural students in their local dialect. She also urged to take efforts to re-publish the book.

