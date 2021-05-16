NTPC augments COVID Care Facilities across the country

NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated energy company, under Ministry of Power has added more than 500 beds with oxygen support and more than 1100 isolation beds across plants in various states to provide support to the critical Covid care.

In NCR region, the company has set up Covid care centres with facility of 200 oxygen supported beds and 140 isolation beds in Badarpur, Noida & Dadri. Further, the company has set up a 500-bed covid health centre at Sundargarh in Odisha where 20 ventilators have been provided.

Going further, the company has already placed orders for 11 oxygen generation plants in NCR. Besides, 02 large oxygen generation plants having bottling facility are being set up. Further, the company is also setting up Oxygen generation plants at 8 different locations in other states. In addition, the company has extended support for installation of oxygen generation plants at different Government hospitals in other states.

Besides, Covid Care Centre which are already operational in Dadri, Korba, Kaniha, Ramagundam, Vindhyachal, Barh & Badarpur, NTPC will be setting up additional facilities at North Karanpura, Bongaigaon and Solapur as well. Other hospitals are on their way to increase the number of beds with oxygen facilities.

Meanwhile, NTPC has inoculated over 70,000 of its employees and associates across its operations. The massive vaccination drive continues across plant locations.

NTPC has also started vaccinating those who are eligible in the 18-44-year-old category at many of its plant locations. Vaccination drives have been undertaken across NTPC stations in coordination with respective State administrations.

India’s largest integrated energy player is running 24X7 Control Rooms across plants for better coordination for patients across sites which is coordinated by a special task force. The task force also helps in coordination for hospital beds and other treatment facilities across various empanelled and non-empaneled hospitals. The 24X7 control room also coordinated for procurement of medicines, hospital equipment, services along with daily reporting and MIS.

Further, NTPC is in coordination with hospitals and its medical team to ensure that all Covid patients are rendered the best healthcare support. NTPC has also collaborated with the Ministry of Power and Ministry of Health to facilitate the availability of necessary but scarce medicines and other essentials like Oxygen.

