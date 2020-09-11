Yes Bank jumps on repaying entire Rs 50,000 crore SLF dues to RBI

Yes Bank is currently trading at Rs. 14.32, up by 0.40 points or 2.87% from its previous closing of Rs. 13.92 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 14.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 14.49 and Rs. 14.25 respectively. So far 7503835 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 87.95 on 18-Mar-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 5.55 on 06-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 14.49 and Rs. 13.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 34876.43 crore.

The Institutions and Non-Institutions held 70.77% and 29.23% stake respectively in the company.

Yes Bank has fully repaid the Rs 50,000 crore provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a special liquidity facility (SLF) amid the crisis faced by the lender earlier this year. FY21 will be a year of transition for the bank, which has just come out of an unprecedented Rs 10,000 crore bailout led by SBI after setbacks received under the founding team.

Strong governance is one of the three key pillars of sustainable growth the bank is working on. There were allegations of corporate governance lapses and other practices at Yes Bank which led to financial losses. The bank’s new board has put in place a framework to ensure risks are identified, evaluated and addressed appropriately, making it clear that much of the work undertaken is not only to meet regulatory requirements but to make the lender stronger, agile and efficient.

Yes Bank is engaged in providing banking services, including corporate and institutional banking, financial markets, investment banking, corporate finance, branch banking, business and transaction banking, and wealth management.