Yes Bank invokes pledge shares of Asian Hotels North

Yes Bank has acquired 14,02,991 equity shares having face value of Rs 10 per share by way of invocation of pledge, constituting 7.21% of the issue paid-up share capital, of Asian Hotels (North). Shares acquired on invocation of pledge subsequent to default/breach of terms of loans to the borrower and accordingly proceeds from sale of shares will be utihzed to reduce the loan secured by such shares. The proceeds from the sale of shares will be utilized to reduce the loan secured by such shares.

Yes Bank is engaged in providing banking services, including corporate and institutional banking, financial markets, investment banking, corporate finance, branch banking, business and transaction banking, and wealth management.