Hero Motocorp reports 22% fall in Q2 consolidated net profit

Hero Motocorp has reported results for second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company has reported a fall of 16.68% in its net profit at Rs 794.40 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 953.45 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 9.45% at Rs 8610.33 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 9508.67 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a fall of 22.41% in its net profit at Rs 747.79 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 963.82 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 9.48% at Rs 8696.80 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 9607.25 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.