Ashok Leyland’s consolidated net loss narrows to Rs 84 crore in Q2

Ashok Leyland has reported results for second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company has reported net loss at Rs 83.01 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net loss of Rs 146.67 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company increased by 56.69% at Rs 4478.78 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 2858.45 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported net loss at Rs 83.55 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net loss of Rs 96.23 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company increased by 44.08% at Rs 5586.91 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 3877.62 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.