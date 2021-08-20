Wipro wins awards at inaugural Engineering Innovation & Excellence Awards organized by NASSCOM

Wipro has won two awards at the inaugural Engineering Innovation and Excellence Awards organized by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM). Wipro was named the Engineering, Research and Development (ER&D) Organization of the Year, and also recognized with the Service Delivery Excellence of the Year award for Automotive Infotainment.

These awards reflect Wipro’s market leadership in the ER&D and Service Delivery domain, and the company’s commitment to fostering innovation, solving business challenges and delivering value to clients worldwide.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

