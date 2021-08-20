Capital India Finance’s arm acquires 100% stake in Credenc Web Technologies

Capital India Finance’s material subsidiary — Capital India Home Loans has acquired 100% shareholding of Credenc Web Technologies (Credenc) from its existing shareholders. Consequent to the acquisition as aforesaid, Credenc and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Credenc Finserv, have become subsidiaries of the company with effect from August 19, 2021.

Credenc facilitates a unique platform to finance meritorious students for their college expenses by underwriting their employability, rather than the means available to their families. The acquisition will provide new opportunities to the company in the education financing segment through its material subsidiary.

Capital India Finance is an India focused, integrated financial services platform.

