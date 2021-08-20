Larsen & Toubro Infotech to hire 4,500 freshers in FY22

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) is hiring 4,500 freshers this year, compared to 3,000 last year, as it faces high attrition rate. As of the June quarter, the company employs 38,300, of them as much as 78 per cent are deployed at its offshore centres. And a good portion of the new talent will be locally-sourced from key overseas markets.

Attrition rate at LTI has dropped from 18.3 per cent in Q1 of FY21 to 15.2 per cent in Q1 of FY22 as its net hiring increased from 4 per cent to 6 per cent during this period. On a sequential basis, it has gone up from 12.3 per cent in the March quarter.

LTI is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company helping more than 420 clients succeed in a converging world.

Please share this news







