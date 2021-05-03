VST Tillers Tractors rises on registering 100% growth in April sales

VST Tillers Tractors is currently trading at Rs. 1830.00, up by 4.70 points or 0.26% from its previous closing of Rs. 1825.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1825.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1855.40 and Rs. 1825.00 respectively. So far 438 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2044.90 on 09-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 847.90 on 04-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1875.00 and Rs. 1725.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1576.97 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 54.77 % while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 18.87 % and 26.36 % respectively.

VST Tillers Tractors has sold 2179 units during April 2021 as compared to 1089 units in April 2020, a growth of 100% YoY. The company has sold 1658 power tillers in April 2021 as against 761 in April 2020, registering 2-fold jump YoY. The company has sold 521 tractors during April 2021, as compared to 328 in April 2020, registering a rise of 58.84% YoY.

VST Tillers Tractors was incorporated in technical collaboration and joint venture with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan for the manufacture of Power Tillers and Diesel Engines.

