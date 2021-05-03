L&T Finance Holdings declines on reporting 31% fall in Q4 consolidated net profit

L&T Finance Holdings is currently trading at Rs. 88.70, down by 1.20 points or 1.33% from its previous closing of Rs. 89.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 88.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 89.50 and Rs. 86.85 respectively. So far 584889 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 113.40 on 03-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 47.25 on 27-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 93.40 and Rs. 86.85 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 21914.06 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 63.62%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 16.48% and 19.91% respectively.

L&T Finance Holdings has reported a fall of 82.68% in its net profit at Rs 58.87 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 339.81 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 69.69% at Rs 125.12 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 412.75 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a fall of 30.89% in its net profit attributable to owners at Rs 266.85 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 386.15 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company increased by 4.71% at Rs 3587.18 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 3425.68 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported a fall of 56.50% in its net profit at Rs 116.05 crore as compared to Rs 266.81 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 63.36% at Rs 191.42 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 522.38 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported a fall of 42.89% in its net profit attributable to owners at Rs 970.94 crore as compared to Rs 1700.17 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 2.74% at Rs 14080.10 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 14476.75 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

Please share this news







