Vodafone Idea zooms on adding 6,52,625 subscribers in February

Vodafone Idea is currently trading at Rs. 8.88, up by 0.78 points or 9.63% from its previous closing of Rs. 8.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 8.16 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 9.15 and Rs. 8.15 respectively. So far 107260442 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 13.80 on 15-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 4.50 on 12-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 9.15 and Rs. 8.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 25459.55 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.05%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 5.67% and 22.28% respectively.

Vodafone Idea has added 6,52,625 customers in February 2021. Following this, the company’s total customer base has increased to 28.26 crore with market share of 24.20% in terms of Wireless Subscribers as on February 28, 2021.

Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is developing world-class infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence.

