Godrej Consumer Products trades jubilantly on reporting 59% rise in Q4 consolidated net profit

Godrej Consumer Products is currently trading at Rs. 866.00, up by 150.05 points or 20.96% from its previous closing of Rs. 715.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 750.15 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 894.00 and Rs. 750.15 respectively. So far 847241 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 894.00 on 12-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 510.35 on 12-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 894.00 and Rs. 698.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 89416.42 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 63.23%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 29.66% and 7.11% respectively.

Godrej Consumer Products has reported a rise of 4.31% in its net profit at Rs 250.70 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 240.35 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 32.84% at Rs 1511.80 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 1138.05 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 59.13% in its net profit attributed to the owners at Rs 365.84 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 229.90 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 24.71% at Rs 2747.31 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 2202.96 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported a rise of 3.77% in its net profit at Rs 1224.34 crore as compared to Rs 1179.89 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 13.54% at Rs 6319.07 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 5565.71 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 14.98% in its net profit attributed to the owners at Rs 1720.82 crore as compared to Rs 1496.58 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 10.70% at Rs 11095.69 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 10023.10 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

Please share this news







