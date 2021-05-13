Reliance Industries declines even after its telecom arm adds 42.66 lakh subscribers in February

Reliance Industries is currently trading at Rs. 1911.15, down by 22.55 points or 1.17% from its previous closing of Rs. 1933.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1934.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1934.00 and Rs. 1907.75 respectively. So far 301581 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2368.80 on 16-Sep-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1393.65 on 20-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1955.45 and Rs. 1907.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1295747.86 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.58%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.48% and 10.94% respectively.

Reliance Industries’ (RIL) telecom arm — Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) has added 42,66,819 customers in February 2021. Following this, the company’s total customer base has increased to 41.50 crore with market share of 35.54% in terms of wireless subscribers as on February 28, 2021.

Reliance Industries is India’s largest private sector company. The company’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and 4G digital services.

Please share this news







