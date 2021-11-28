Vodafone Idea demonstrates range of 5G-based technology solutions

Vodafone Idea (VIL) has demonstrated a range of 5G-based technology solutions as part of its ongoing 5G trials on Govt. allocated 5G spectrum in Pune, Maharashtra and Gandhinagar, Gujarat. With the purpose for a better tomorrow, the company has been conducting 5G trials and developed a wide range of use cases relevant for Enterprises and Consumers in India.

Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is developing world-class infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence.