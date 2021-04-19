Vivimed Labs surges on getting approvals for 3 products from Hyderabad manufacturing site

Vivimed Labs is currently trading at Rs. 20.25, up by 0.50 points or 2.53% from its previous closing of Rs. 19.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 20.75 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 20.75 and Rs. 18.10 respectively. So far 66547 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 23.62 on 25-Aug-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 9.70 on 27-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 20.50 and Rs. 15.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 163.75 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 32.79 % while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 3.22 % and 63.99 % respectively.

Vivimed Labs has received approvals for 3 products from its state of the art manufacturing site in Hyderabad, which is PICS & Health Canada approved site. The company has received approval for Bilastine tablets 20mg under brand name ‘FLUSTIN’, Ornidazole and Otloxacin tablets under brand name ‘ORZOLE COMBI’ and Paracetamol 125mg/5ml and Chlorpheniramine Maleate Syrup 2mg/5ml 100ml under brand name ‘FEBRIL’.

Vivimed Labs is engaged in providing specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals products. The company offers products for oral care, sun care, skin care, hair care, reversacol photochromic dyes, imaging chemicals and nisarg.

