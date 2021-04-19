Tata Motors rides high on launching new marketing campaign

Tata Motors is currently trading at Rs. 312.60, up by 9.10 points or 3.00% from its previous closing of Rs. 303.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 302.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 315.00 and Rs. 300.30 respectively. So far 3000810 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 357.00 on 03-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 71.10 on 16-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 315.00 and Rs. 280.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 104124.85 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 42.39%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 28.33% and 17.81% respectively.

Tata Motors has launched its new marketing campaign on the occasion of the start of the holy month of Ramadan. Titled Celebrating Goodness with Tata Motors, the commercial endeavours to instil optimism and provide solace, especially during these challenging and tough times, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ad encourages spreading cheerfulness and delight through NekiHiDariya, the path of righteousness and good deeds, which is keeping with the true spirit of Ramadan.

Tata Motors is India’s largest automobile company. Through subsidiaries and associate companies, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia. Among them is Jaguar Land Rover, the business comprising the two iconic British brands.

