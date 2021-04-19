Mindtree trades higher on reporting 54% rise in Q4 consolidated net profit

Mindtree is currently trading at Rs. 2074.10, up by 6.50 points or 0.31% from its previous closing of Rs. 2067.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2080.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2122.45 and Rs. 1999.85 respectively. So far 53212 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2275.10 on 12-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 722.00 on 22-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2275.10 and Rs. 1978.75 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 34057.46 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 61.03%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 24.78% and 14.19% respectively.

Mindtree has reported a rise of 53.86% in its net profit at Rs 317.10 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021as compared to Rs 206.10 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 3.84% at Rs 2,148.20 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 2,068.80 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 53.88% in its net profit at Rs 317.30 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 206.20 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 3.84% at Rs 2,148.20 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 2,068.80 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported a rise of 76.01% in its net profit at Rs 1,110.30 crore as compared to Rs 630.80 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 3.57% at Rs 8,119.50 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 7,839.90 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 76.02% in its net profit at Rs 1,110.50 crore as compared to Rs 630.90 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 3.57% at Rs 8,119.50 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 7,839.90 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

