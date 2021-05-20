Vedanta supports Odisha with oxygen cylinders amid 2nd COVID wave

New Delhi : Vedanta on Thursday said that its aluminium division is providing medical oxygen cylinders to Odisha amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. A total of 2,000 oxygen cylinders will be supplied as part of this initiative. “Vedanta Aluminium….is providing filled medical oxygen cylinders to the Government of Odisha as part of its support to the fight against the second wave of COVID pandemic,” the company said in a statement. The medical oxygen cylinders were handed over to the state government on Thursday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the company said. The company has plans to further augment COVID management efforts by the state government by setting up about 300 bed COVID care facilities in Odisha, it added. In its areas of operations, Vedanta is supporting the District COVID Hospital at Jharsuguda in treating the affected populace from the region.

Please share this news







