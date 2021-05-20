Air Canada flight transports ventilators, oxygen cylinders to India

Mumbai : An Air Canada flight carrying 40 tonne of essential supplies, including oxygen generators, cylinders and ventilators landed in New Delhi from Toronto on Thursday.

The shipment was facilitated by one of Toronto”s premier startup incubators Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC).

As many as 3,000 ventilators and other medical supplies donated by the Ontario government to the Indian Red Cross have reached New Delhi, TBDC said in a statement.

TBDC said it is supporting COVID relief efforts in collaboration with Air Canada and Government of Ontario by providing urgent medical supplies.

“An Air Canada Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operated a cargo-only flight today (Thursday) with 40 tonne of essential supplies from Toronto Pearson Airport to New Delhi. The freight included critical medical equipment such as oxygen cylinders, oxygen generators and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE),” it said.

Vikram Khurana, Chairman of TBDC said: “India is the world”s largest vaccine manufacturer and has so far shipped over 66 million doses around the globe. We invite the global community to help India fight the pandemic because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe.”

Air Canada also carried 100 ventilators donated recently by the Saskatchewan government, it said.

Jason Berry, Vice-President, Cargo at Air Canada said when flights to India were suspended on April 22, the movement of essential goods between the two countries was also halted.

“With this exceptional cargo-only flight, we are grateful to be able to help and contribute to these relief efforts by shipping critical medical supplies. We worked closely with TBDC and the Government of Ontario to ensure timely support, in solidarity with the affected communities,” Berry said.

