Vedanta Rolls Out Vaccination Program For Employees, Families

More than 1.2 lakh people across group companies will be vaccinated under the program

Company introduces best-in-class Term Life Insurance Policy for employees

Hindustan Zinc initiated on-site Vaccination drive across locations in Rajasthan, includes Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand and Udaipur

Delivering on its commitment to ensure the health and well-being of its people, Vedanta has launched a mega vaccination drive across its locations to cover all employees, their families and business partners. The company has received 50,000 doses of the vaccine and employees and family members are being inoculated across business units. Vedanta is procuring an additional 2 lakh doses to complete the inoculation plan, which covers Business Partners, along with family members. More than 1.2 lakh people will be vaccinated under the program.

Employee-centricity is at the core of Vedanta which has taken up employee friendly initiatives to promote health and safety of its people, especially during the current pandemic. The company is spending around Rs 12.6 crore to procure vaccines in bulk for the Vedanta family.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anil Agarwal-Chairman, Vedanta said “The safety and well-being of every single member of Vedanta and the extended family of business partners is of paramount importance. Our vaccination drive will ensure 100 per cent of our people are inoculated. We stand firmly with the central and state governments in contributing towards the country’s vaccination program.”

Hindustan Zinc (HZL), a Vedanta Group company has initiated a COVID-19 mega vaccination drive for its employees, business partners and their family members across its locations in Rajasthan at Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand and Udaipur. The company has been standing in complete solidarity with communities, state government and local administration in this fight against COVID-19 through various relief measures.

To provide a seamless and safe vaccination experience, the company has set-up an on-site vaccination camp to avoid unnecessary exposure in hospital visits and makes it super convenient as there is minimal waiting time. The vaccine is administered by qualified professionals from the hospital. The aim is to cover 100 % workforce of Hindustan Zinc and their families in next few days who had registered on the Cowin platform, following which slots are booked on the link provided by HZL. Further, the definition of family has been expanded that covers spouse, parents, grandparents, eligible children and siblings. This vaccination drive aims at not only making its employees and their families safer, but also support the public administration educe the pressure on public health systems and help India counter the pandemic challenges more effectively.

Meanwhile, to provide a sense of security to employees and their families, Vedanta has introduced a best-in-class Term Life Insurance Policy with world-wide coverage for all executives across the group. The policy provides with coverage of 5x fixed pay of employees which is equivalent to annual salary for 5 years. The Term Life insurance provides financial security for the dependents of the employees in the unfortunate event of death and is in addition to Mediclaim and Group Personal Accident insurance policies currently provided to support the employees in emergencies.

The Medical insurance cover has also been enhanced to 1.5 times the existing eligibility. Vedanta is extending all support that is required and corporate floater cover is introduced for any employee that exceeds their eligibility.

It is rolling out 10 Vedanta Cares Field Hospitals for Covid patient across the country. The Field Hospital project – an initiative of Anil Agarwal Foundation – is being rolled out in Delhi NCR, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu.

Hindustan Zinc, committed to their Chairman’s thought of giving back, has come out firmly in support of the Rajasthan government in its efforts to take both preventive and curative measures against the pandemic. In last few months, the company has ensured over 5000+ vaccinations so far in the first drive for employees, family members, business partners employees and their families. There is also a dedicated 24×7 Covid Care Apollo helpline number to provide any kind of healthcare support and assistance for all its employees and their dependents.

The company has set up an oxygen bottling plant at its Dariba unit (Rajsamand district) in a record time of 5 days earlier this month and since then has supplied over 11,000 cylinders of medical oxygen and has also supported the local authorities with over ~300 MT oxygen till date. Hindustan Zinc had especially imported and brought 500 oxygen concentrators for the state and handed over to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan – Ashok Gehlot in a virtual program in the presence of Vedanta Group Chairman – Mr. Anil Agarwal.

Earlier this year, Hindustan Zinc provided an insulated vaccine van to the Udaipur district medical health office to support a smooth vaccination drive. The company has even extended support to the Local Health Administrations, by disinfecting villages by spraying & fumigating with Sodium Hypochlorite solution and providing medical gears like masks, sanitizers & Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

