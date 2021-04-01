Vedanta Nand Ghar Conferred With Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative By Rajasthan Government

Udaipur : Vedanta Nand Ghar, an Anil Agarwal Foundation Initiative, has been conferred the award for the Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative under the ‘Indira Mahila Shakti Protsahan Evam Samman Yojana’ by Women and Child Development Department, Jodhpur, Govt. of Rajasthan. The award was presented by CEO Inderjeet Yadav and Anjum Tahir Shamma ADM-3 at Jodhpur. The ICDS & WCD Department Jodhpur appreciated Nand Ghar for its contribution towards the development of the community and recognized its work towards the development and upliftment of children, women, and the community in the landscape of Rajasthan, at the district level.

Nand Ghar has the presence of 1185 centres spread across 12 districts in Rajasthan and 200 centres across the Jodhpur district and that provide best-in-class facilities to children and women for their overall growth and development. The journey of Nand Ghar started in 2015 as a dream project of the Vedanta Chairman, Anil Agarwal. A network of model Anganwadi, Nand Ghar provides pre-school education through e-learning, BaLa designs, and smart kits. Along with education, children are also provided with nutritious meals and health facilities for their unhindered growth. Nand Ghar also aims to strengthen skill and entrepreneurship among rural women. With the Vision to transform the lives of 8.5 crore children and 2 crore women across 13.7 lakh Anganwadis. Nand Ghars are set up in a collaboration with the Union Ministry of Women & Child Development.

With more than 2300 centres, the Nand Ghar project is now spread across 11 states – Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. The project aims to touch the lives of 4 million community members while directly impacting around 2 lakh children and 1.8 lakh women on an annual basis.

Nand Ghars are equipped with solar panels to ensure 24X7 electricity, water purifiers, clean toilets, and smart television sets and have become a model resource centre for the local communities. Pre-school education is provided to children in the age group of 3-6 years. Nutritious meals and take-home rations are being provided for children, pregnant and lactating women. Primary healthcare services are rendered through mobile health vans & telemedicine facilities and women are empowered through skilling, credit linkage, and enterprise development.

