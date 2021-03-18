Varroc Engineering zooms on entering into cooperation agreement with Delta-Q

Varroc Engineering is currently trading at Rs. 392.75, up by 14.65 points or 3.87% from its previous closing of Rs. 378.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 378.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 406.60 and Rs. 376.80 respectively. So far 18885 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 499.95 on 09-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 119.20 on 03-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 410.25 and Rs. 372.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 5239.45 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 85.00%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 8.38% and 6.62% respectively.

Varroc Engineering (Varroc) has entered into a cooperation agreement (Agreement) with Delta-Q Technologies Corp (Delta-Q). Varroc will manufacture Delta-Q’s chargers in India to support the expansion of the electric two- and three-wheel vehicle market.

Based in Canada, Delta-Q is a leader in the design and supply of high-reliability on-board chargers for original equipment manufacturers in a variety of industrial and consumer markets in the US, Europe, and Asia.

Varroc Engineering is a global tier-1 automotive component group, ranked 124th in the 2019 Fortune India 500 list.

Please share this news







