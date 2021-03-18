Kushaq To Drive Growth Of Skoda In India

Udaipur : With the global reveal of the brand-new KUSHAQ today, SKODA will target the mid-size SUV segment which is one of the fastest growing segments in the country. SKODA KUSHAQ is the first production car as part of the INDIA 2.0 project. Under the lead responsibility of SKODA AUTO, Volkswagen Group is investing one billion euros in its model campaign on the Indian subcontinent to strengthen the presence of SKODA and Volkswagen there for the long term.

The SKODA KUSHAQ is based on the MQB-A0-IN, a variant of the modular MQB platform specially adapted by SKODA for the Indian market, and unites traditional SKODA qualities with the requirements of Indian customers. Available with a choice of powerful yet efficient TSI engines and boasting a striking design, modern infotainment systems, high levels of comfort and a plethora of safety features, this brand-new SUV is ideally equipped for a successful start to the group’s model campaign. Orders will be taken from June with the first KUSHAQs to be delivered in July

Thomas Schäfer, SKODA AUTO CEO, said: “Today is a very special day for SKODA and Volkswagen. With the world premiere of the SKODA KUSHAQ, we are launching our model campaign on the Indian market and are fulfilling the mandate Volkswagen Group tasked us with roughly two and a half years ago when we were asked to assume responsibility for the Indian market. I would like to thank Gurpratap Boparai and his team for what they have achieved so far. We are now focusing on a smooth market launch and the successful start of our new model, while setting the course for the next steps on the Indian subcontinent. I am convinced of the country’s great growth potential. And we will make the most of it for SKODA and Volkswagen.”

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director of SKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited, stated: “The unveiling of the KUSHAQ marks the beginning of a new era for SKODA AUTO and the Volkswagen Group in India. The latest addition to the SKODA SUV family puts forth a compelling combination of emotive design, unrivalled performance, superior build quality, exemplary value proposition, outstanding safety, and numerous Simply Clever solutions. The first product designed and developed under the INDIA 2.0 project and based on the MQB A0 IN platform, the SKODA KUSHAQ is inspired by the diversity of our vibrant nation yet resonates with the sensibilities of a global audience. With the SKODA KUSHAQ, we are poised to tap the burgeoning demand for mid-size SUVs – a segment set to grow multifold over the next few years in India.”

To achieve the desired localisation level of 95 per cent concerning development and manufacturing in India, SKODA has set up a new MQB production line at its Pune plant.

Powerful, muscular and with a special Indian flair, the exterior of the brand-new SKODA KUSHAQ is perfectly tailored to the taste of local car buyers.The new SUV has plenty of ground clearance, features large wheels and showcases an innovative design – providing it with a harmonious overall appearance. The KUSHAQ also scores points for its spacious interior as is typical for a SKODA. Depending on the trim level, the headlights with crystalline structures feature LED technology, which comes as standard for the tail and brake lights. The metallic Honey Orange and Tornado Red paintwork, exclusively offered by SKODA on the Indian market, are particularly eye-catching.The SUV is 4,221 mm long, 1,760 mm wide and has a height of 1,612 mm. Its long wheelbase of 2,651 mm – which is among the longest in the segment – and a ground clearance of 188 mm.

The SKODA KUSHAQ’s interior unites ergonomics with a harmonious and emotive design. A free-standing infotainment display measuring up to 10 inches is the central element of the new interior concept that can be found in other current models from the Czech car manufacturer. As is typical of SKODA, the KUSHAQ boasts a spacious interior as well as a plethora of Simply Clever features and plenty of storage options. The top-of-the-range trim level, Style, comes with an impressive list of modern technologies and comfort features, such as the Climatronic with a touch control panel and ventilated leather front seats.

The brand-new SKODA KUSHAQ comes with a choice of two modern infotainment systems, each of which enables smartphone integration via SmartLink technology. The Ambition and Style trim levels offer access to an impressive list of SKODA Connect mobile online services and an online app store, from where a navigation function can be downloaded for the range-topping infotainment system. The Style trim includes a SKODA sound system as standard with a subwoofer placed in the spare-wheel well.

The brand-new SKODA KUSHAQ boasts excellent active and passive safety features and has the option to be fitted with numerous convenient extras, such as Hill-Hold Control and a tyre pressure monitor. Occupants are protected by up to six airbags, while ISOFIX and top-tether anchor points come as standard to ensure the greatest possible safety for the vehicle’s youngest passengers.

SKODA is making use of two efficient and powerful petrol engines for the KUSHAQ. The advanced TSI engines have a power output ranging between 85 kW (115 PS) and 110 kW (150 PS). The engines meet India’s stringent BS6 emission standards and put their power to the road via a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6‑speed automatic transmission or 7-speed DSG.

