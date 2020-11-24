Union Minister of Education inaugurates 46 online ATAL Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs) organised by AICTE

Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today inaugurated 46 online AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs) to train teachers of higher education institutions associated with All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) in thrust and emerging areas in technology. The FDPs will be conducted in 22 Indian states.

On the occasion, the Pokhriyal said that it is a matter of pride for the ATAL Academy to be included in the Book of World Records. He informed that the London-based organization has recognized the FDPs as a world record, under which 1,000 online FDPs in over 100 emerging areas will benefit one lakh faculty members across premier institutions like IITs, NITs, and IIITs. This year the online FDP program will cost Rs 10 crores, he added.

The Minister mentioned that the ATAL Academy is conducting FDPs in online mode, including the process of registration till certificate disbursal mechanism. In the year 2020-21, new thrust areas in the field of Engineering, Management, Life Skills, Design & Media have been incorporated. The online FDPs will be conducted according to the new National Education Policy (2020), he added.

Pokhriyal highlighted that out of 1000, 499 FDPs have already been completed with more than 70,000 faculty members already trained. In 2019-20, 185 five-day face-to-face FDPs in nine thrust areas — Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Block-chain, Robotics, Quantum Computing, Data Sciences, Cyber Security, 3D Printing & Design, and Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality — benefited around 10,000 participants.

Prof. Anil D Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman, AICTE said that Digital learning and the increasing use of smart devices such as computers, smart phones, and tablets have enhanced student learning. CBSE teachers have been trained under the ‘Flipped Classroom’ and ‘Blended Learning’ concept. In the flipped classroom model, students can take online lectures at home as per their convenience and the next day in class, they do assignments related to that lecture. This method not only improves learning ability, but also students’ scores. Under this, teachers record their lectures and post videos online, which can be accessed by students. Students watch these videos and study at home and when they come to class they are ready with that lecture. The next day, teachers in classrooms provide activities related to the post lecture and students participate, he added.

“The main objective of ATAL Academy is to provide quality technical education in the country and to promote research and entrepreneurship through training in various emerging fields. IITs, IIITs, NITs CU and research labs are organizing these ATAL FDPs,” said Prof M.P. Poonia, Vice Chairman, AICTE.

“These FDPs by AICTE are the need of the hour. With this, the teachers of higher educational institutions will educate the students according to the industry needs and equip them with varied kinds of skills. In the challenging times of Coronavirus, these programs are being run online, Resource persons across the globe are able to take sessions due to online nature of FDPs,” said Prof Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE. He expressed hope that ATAL Academy will emerge as national teacher training institute under the New Education Policy.

Dr. Ravindra Kumar Soni, Director, ATAL Academies said, in just over two years, the Academy is conducting FDPs on a large scale in the entire country. These programmes will help Indian students get acquainted with new technological developments, and choose it as a career, he said, adding that advance training in ’emerging technology’ is also being planned.