Union Education Minister holds a review meeting on the progress of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Scheme (UBA) through video conferencing

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ held a review meeting regarding the progress of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Scheme (UBA) through video conferencing here today.

Secretary, Higher Education, Amit Khare; Chairman, National Steering Committee, UBA Dr. Vijay Bhatkar; Chairman, National Subject Expert Group Advisory Committee, UBA Dr. R Chidambaram; Director, IIT Delhi, Prof Ram Gopal Rao, and National Coordinator, UBA Prof V.K.Vijay, were present during the meeting.

In the meeting, Prof V.K.Vijay apprised about the progress made under the scheme so far. He mentioned that under UBA, a network of more than 2600 participating institutions with over 14000 villages are covered. He further mentioned that 4650 village level survey data and 4,75,702 household level survey data is available on the web portal of UBA.

The Minister appreciated IIT Delhi for the progress made under UBA.He said that under the scheme, higher education institutions are connecting with the society and villages, helping the students and faculty to gain practical knowledge and traditional wisdom. The scheme also aims to identify innovative technologies, devise implementation method and enable customisation of technologies for the betterment of people, he added.

Pokhriyal directed to identify three to five core issues common amongst all the villages and few issues based on local conditions and asked the participating institutions to work on these.He emphasized that efforts be made to maximise the number of HEIs under the scheme in order to benefit more villages.

The Minister stressed that UBA should be instrumental in sensitizing the school teachers regarding National Education Policy, 2020.

He highlighted the need for a portal which will serve as an interactive platform for different institutions wherein they can share success stories ad motivate each other. Pokhriyal suggested to carry out a state-wise study and to set targets regarding the parameters under UBA such as improvement in literacy, healthcare among others.

About UBA

Unnat Bharat Abhiyan is inspired by the vision of transformational change in rural development processes by leveraging knowledge institutions to help build the architecture of an Inclusive India. The Mission of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan is to enable higher educational institutions to work with the people of rural India in identifying development challenges and evolving appropriate solutions for accelerating sustainable growth.