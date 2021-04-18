UMC begins disinfection operation as residents remain confined indoors

Udaipur : Even as the entire city remains confined indoors due to the weekend lockdown imposed by the state government, the Udaipur Municipal Corporation teams set off on a mission to sanitise the entire city.

The city wore a deserted look with almost zero traffic movement except for persons dealing with essential services and exempted category. Police patrolling teams were seen making rounds in residential colonies, junctions and market places to ensure the COVID guidelines were being followed with sincerity.

On Saturday, five teams commenced the disinfection task on fire fighting vehicles that sprayed hypochlorite in the micro containment zones in the first phase. There are over 106 such zones which are completely closed for commutation to prevent the spread of COVID.

UMC commissioner Himmat Singh Barhath said the teams are spraying disinfectants at all public places and sidewalks of all main roads. They would soon set out to disinfect residential colonies, internal lanes and bylanes and if all goes well, people will be treated to a breath of fresh air when they come out. Deputy Mayor Paras Singhvi appealed to the people to cooperate in the disinfection task and remain confined indoors unless any situation of emergency demands.

Meanwhile, looking at the rising cases, all the ayurvedic hospitals in the district began distributing special kadha that was formulated last year to beat the disease. Deputy Director of Ayurved department Dr Jinendra Pathak said the office has been turned into a control room from where officials are keeping check on the spread situation. Dry Kadha powder packets and readymade kadha are available at all the ayurvedic hospitals that would boost the immunity of people.

