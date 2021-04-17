Arun Misra wins CEO of the Year award : Hindustan Zinc also bagged the ‘Most Innovative Company of the Year

Udaipur : In a double swoop at the Business Leaderof the Year Awards presented by World Leadership Congress and Awards, Hindustan Zinc won the won ‘Most Innovative Company of the Year’ while their CEO – Mr Arun Misra was awarded as ‘CEO of the Year’.

Being at the helm of a mining giant during a time which was unprecedented, Mr Arun Misra guided Hindustan Zinc in quite an extraordinary way. The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown posed formidable challenges, but Mr Misra steered the ship head-on by embracing change and enhanced focus on innovation, technology and digitalisation. Under his leadership, Hindustan Zinc achieved operational excellenceand set global benchmarks in setting sustainable social solutions benefitting the business, people and communities.

The ‘Most Innovative Company Award’ for Hindustan Zinc displays the type of culture that the organisation believes in. HZL has been at the forefront of adopting best-in-class technologies to gain and solidify a competitive edge in the mining industry, enhancing efficiencies and productivity along the way. The company has advanced well in the journey of leveraging digitalisation and to embrace new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and block chain capabilities in the future.

The Leadership Awards is all about Achievers, Super Achievers and Future Business Leaders. Th forum attracts the best organisations from around the world,to highlight, recognize and reward their ability to steer their businesses through turbulent times, applying the best of business modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.

