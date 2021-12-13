IRB Infrastructure Developers jumps as its arm achieves financial closure for Himachal Pradesh Project

IRB Infrastructure Developers is currently trading at Rs. 229.45, up by 6.60 points or 2.96% from its previous closing of Rs. 222.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 223.25 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 230.35 and Rs. 223.25 respectively. So far 61873 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 346.95 on 25-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 97.75 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 236.00 and Rs. 216.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 7832.06 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 58.46%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 26.35% and 15.18% respectively.

IRB Infrastructure Developers’ Wholly-owned Subsidiary — Pathankot Mandi Highway has achieved financial closure for the Project of Rehabilitation and Upgradation to Four Lane configuration & Strengthening of Punjab/HP Border to Mo from Km 11.000 to Km 42.000 (Design Length 28.700 KM) of NH-20 (New NH-154) of Pathankot-Mandi Section in the state of Himachal Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) (Package-IA).

The construction Period is 730 Days and Operation Period is 15 years commencing from COD. The Project involves a grant of Rs 331 crore from NHAI, equity of Rs 124 crore from the company and Project Financing of Rs 373 crore from the lenders.

IRB Infrastructure Developers undertakes development of various infrastructure projects in the road sector through several special purpose vehicles.