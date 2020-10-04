Udaipur teen allegedly raped for 4 years, blackmailed with video

Udaipur : A 19-year-old, resident of Jharno-ki-Sarai of Debari area, was repeatedly raped and blackmailed for over four years by an acquaintance and his friend in Udaipur. After allegedly raping her, the prime accused recorded the assault on his cellphone and shared it with a friend. Both jointly threatened her to continue sexually exploiting her, the girl told the police in a complaint lodged at the Pratapnagar police station on Saturday.

No one in the family noticed anything wrong during this period, but the assault came to light on September 26, when the prime accused got inside the girl’s house and hit her on the terrace. The girl said the accused are influential youths who have been giving life threats to her family and so they are forced to take shelter at her paternal aunt’s home these days.

The girl said she met one Hemendra Salvi alias Gattu, resident of Bhuvana four years ago when she was yet a minor and lived with her grandmother in Khempura. After befriending her, Hemendra called her at a room in HiranMagri and raped her. He made video clips of the act and used them to fulfil his sexual urges through her.

The teen told the police that it was just the beginning of her trauma as Hemendra shared the clips with one Anil Salvi of Sundarwas area who also started exploiting her on the basis of the clips which they said would be uploaded on the social media platforms. The girl also said that she had been bearing the trauma all these years but on September 25 when her parents had gone to Pali , Hemendra came to her house and forced her for an intercourse.

Next morning after her parents returned, she was on the terrace of her home when Hemendra barged in and hit her so badly that she fell unconscious. She had to reveal the truth to her parents who had to leave the house after receiving threats from Hemendra. The case has been assigned to DSP Rajiv Joshi for investigation.