Young talent from Bhilwara, Harshit Vyas elevated to Chief Operating Officer – Franchise Business at OYO Hotels & Homes

Bhilwara : Keeping its commitment to talent and recognising the role certain leaders have played in managing operations as well as motivating teams during the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on business, OYO Hotels & Homes has elevated Harshit Vyas, a young talented professional originally from Bhilwara to COO, India & South Asia, Franchise Business.

One of the youngest CXOs in the hospitality industry, Harshit Vyas is now COO, India & South Asia, Franchise Business. He is one of the first 10 OYOpreneurs and recently completed over 6 years with OYO. He started as a Business Development Manager in Gurgaon and later helped OYO in making a foray into international markets by setting up the local team in Malaysia. As Region Head for West, he led a large team and made the region one of the fastest-growing and most profitable business units for OYO. In his most recent role in the last year, as Chief Business Officer (CBO) for Franchise business, he worked collaboratively with Region Heads and led teams across Hubs to ensure synergy and a healthy competitive spirit among all hubs. During the entire lockdown period, Harshit ensured that all on-ground teams were motivated and meaningfully engaged.

During his tenure at OYO, Harshit has demonstrated a clear ability to collaborate with central business leaders and drive outsized outcomes on the ground right from OYO Secure penetration to improvement in guest experiences. In his new role, Harshit will continue to work closely with Rohit Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, India & South Asia, to drive outcomes through regional teams, help OYO recover faster from the COVID-19 crisis and make the company move forward as one team.

OYO is a strong believer in its people and has elevated three other leaders in India’s senior leadership team along with Harshit Vyas.

Commenting on this, Rohit Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, India & South Asia, said, “At OYO, we have always worked towards nurturing meritocracy across levels and are proud to have resilient, robust and diversified leaders. The role enhancement for Harshit & other leaders are further steps in this direction.

Their inspiring leadership in the pre-Covid times helped us drive sustainable business growth in the region. When the pandemic started, they helped OYO balance several priorities towards our customers, partners and colleagues and respond to the crisis with agility, innovation, and deftness that was unheard-of. In their enhanced roles, they will help OYO build on its core strengths, capitalize on the green shoots of recovery and come out stronger from the pandemic.

I have no doubt that we will continue to benefit from their guidance, as they keep inspiring many more OYOpreneurs and create a lasting impact on not just OYO, but also on the hospitality landscape at large. Harshit is a great thought partner and will continue to work closely with me to drive outcomes through regional teams and further, help OYO recover faster from the crisis.”

Commenting on his elevation, Harshit Vyas said, “Having started my career with OYO, I am extremely humbled and excited to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer at my alma mater. This year has been full of challenges, not just for us but for companies across industries worldwide. During such times, companies can truly demonstrate their resilience and willingness to emerge stronger. At OYO, I have witnessed this zeal to strengthen our capabilities and build for the future. Right from our leadership, who worked round the clock to ensure we sailed through the crisis to our onground staff who welcomed guests at the frontlines during the pandemic, OYOpreneurs are always full of hope and resilience. I feel extremely happy and proud to be part of such an inspiring organisation.”