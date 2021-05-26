Udaipur artist qualifies in Guiness record painting event

Udaipur : Udaipur based artist Deepika Bhansali Jain, presently living in Bangalore , has qualified in the Guinness World Record painting event. The motive of this event was to use Art as a medium to bring positivity during the current pandemic situation.

The event of the most photos of people painting uploaded to Facebook in one hour, organised by Radart foundation was held on 2nd May 2020. Deepika has been actively practicing art since last 6 years. She also represents the All India Association of art for Ladies in Bangalore.

Total 1149 artists attempted for this record out of which entries from 797 artists across the globe were found accurate as per the guidelines for breaking the Guinness world world records title. From India 900+ artists participated from 184 cities and 26 States.